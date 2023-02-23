A couple of signs that warmer weather is not that far off — spring-training baseball and the publication of The News-Gazette’s first Agribusiness section.
On the field and in the field, baseball players and farmers are ready to do what they do best.
While there’s no guarantee the Cubs, White Sox or Cardinals will be in the playoffs this fall, area farmers are pretty sure to “go yard” later this year with another quality crop.
Farmers are “five-tool” players — even more so than in years past. They have to be good in so many areas, from farm management to mechanical and repair skills to problem-solving to time-management — all while often dealing with the pressure akin to facing Roy Hobbs in the bottom of the ninth with the bags loaded.
The News-Gazette will continue to bring you farm- and ag-related news in 2023, and the Agribusiness section is a reminder that the “regular season” for farmers, when they get in the field and make ready for another planting season, isn’t that far off.
New this year to the Agribusiness section is an often-overlooked group of high school students — those in the FFA chapters.
I was a member of FFA back in the stone age. Things, however, were quite different then.
Back then, FFA still stood for Future Farmers of America. That’s when there were quite a few more farms than today, and there was a better chance someone in FFA would one day be a farmer. It wasn’t easy getting into farming then, but it was quite a bit easier than it is today, as farms, as well as the financial risks, have gotten larger.
Of course, there are a multitude of jobs related to agriculture — from equipment technician to purchasing agent to research scientist.
Another change from back then is the opening of FFA chapters to females. Being of the male persuasion, I would have welcomed that back in high school.
Young women have hit the ground running since being allowed to join FFA chapters. Hopefully I’m not overgeneralizing here, but it seems they are more willing to get involved. In many chapters, females fill most, if not all, the officer roles, and they do a good job.
You’ll see evidence of their involvement in many of the photos featured here.
We hope you enjoy this Agribusiness section. And if you see a farmer, be sure to thank him or her for the food on your table. Americans pay a far smaller percentage of their income for food than most other countries.