TUSCOLA — Four-year-old Cade Morgan wasn’t going to be dissuaded. He was going to join the Navy, and no one could talk him out of it.
“I would say it’s a family tradition and something he always wanted to do,” his mother, Carmen, said. “Everything Navy carriers and planes,” he’s wanted to be involved with since he was a little kid.
The 2019 Tuscola High School graduate stuck to his guns (pun intended). And now he’s serving in that branch of the service aboard the nuclear-powered carrier USS Nimitz.
Cade comes by his Navy service naturally. He is third-generation Navy, much to the chagrin of Carmen’s husband and Cade’s father, Larry, who formerly served in the Army Reserves.
Ever since Cade was in short pants, he pestered his parents, telling them he was ready for the Navy. Finally, they took him to a Navy recruiter.
On that first visit, the recruiter told Cade he had to wait until he was 18 to join. Cade was not pleased.
His desire for all things Navy never wavered.
Every couple of years, his parents took him to see the recruiter again. Cade has attended the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia and took part in a Navy boot camp for youngsters when he was 10.
Aboard the Nimitz, Cade is an aviation ordnance man — in charge of one of the carrier’s four cannons. He was recently named Sailor of the Day aboard the 4,500-man carrier.
The Nimitz has been quarantined since April 1. His mother said he is ready for a trip back to the U.S.
###
Westville Public Library patrons who are late turning in their books or other items can get themselves right by bringing food items to the library. No money required.
The library is sponsoring Food for Fines through Dec. 31.
It does not apply to fines accrued on another library’s items or lost or damaged items.
Patrons may bring in a bag of nonperishable food to redeem for money taken off their library fines. Food must be non-expired. Donors will get credit of $10 for a plastic grocery bag and $15 for a paper one.
One has to wonder how many people have rung up fines of that much. Regardless, it’s for a good cause.
Call the library at 217-267-3179 for information.
###
Downtown and Washington Street in Mansfield are aglow with new Christmas decorations that village employees Dustin Holoch and Bill Hardy installed this week.
“We’ve got new ones this year, so we decided to put them up a couple of weeks earlier” than normal, Village President Andy Stiger said.
It was time for an upgrade as the old lights, bought in 1990, had seen better days.
###
The pandemic has resulted in hundreds of blood drive cancellations, and the need for blood is constant. All blood types are needed.
Blood drives are scheduled in the coming weeks in Champaign, Rantoul and Gifford.
The Champaign blood drive is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Crunch Fitness, 40 E. Anthony Drive, inside the bloodmobile.
The Rantoul drive is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 500 Church Drive, inside American Lutheran Church youth hall.
To donate for the Champaign and Rantoul drives, contact the blood center at 217-367-2204 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 71223 to locate the drive.
In Gifford, the grade-school student council has been doing lots of good things. In addition to honoring veterans last week, the council will host a visit by the bloodmobile from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in the school parking lot.
###
People with breathing issues have it tough this time of year. Those with COVID-19 have it doubly tough.
That’s why the Danville Fire Department has instituted a leaf-burning ban until further notice.
Said fire Chief Don McMasters, “This is due to the negative effects of the smoke on people with respiratory illnesses ... during the pandemic.”
He said recreational fires are still allowed using seasoned firewood only. Recreational fires should be called in to Emergency Dispatch at 217-442-0153 before being lit.
###
If you’re looking for a recommendation on a good humor book, who better to give one than Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist Dave Barry?
In typical fashion, Barry wrote of Tuscola-Arcola newspaper man Dave Porter’s new book, “David Porter is without question the finest newspaper columnist on the planet that I am aware of who is based in Tuscola, Illinois.”
Porter is a funny guy himself. His award-winning “Ramblin’ Man” column has appeared regularly in area weekly newspapers. He has published a 328-page compilation of many of those columns in a new book titled, “The Make-Out Room & Other Stories.”
The column won the 2020 Best Humor Column award from the National Newspaper Association.
A sampling that perhaps only a newspaper man can truly appreciation from a Porter column in March about sheltering in place due to the pandemic: “I’m still working because newspapers were deemed by the governor to be essential businesses. Who knew? Maybe somebody should tell the public.”
The book, available on amazon.com, is illustrated by Lana Weatherford Hill of Arcola — a classmate of Porter’s at Tuscola High. It is also available for Kindle readers on amazon.com.
###
Eric Rinehart, a 1994 Catlin High School graduate, is the newly elected Lake County state’s attorney.
Rinehart’s father, Fred, is the former mayor of Catlin.
The Democrat beat longtime Republican incumbent State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim in the Nov. 3 election.
Rinehart told WBBM radio’s Craig Dellimore he is already working on his agenda after a number of Democrats were swept into office in an apparent Blue Wave.
“We’ve had really strong candidates, and we have also been able to take advantage of an environment that is having difficulty with Trump and with the people who are frankly enabling him,” Rinehart said.
###
A shout out to Gifford Grade School students who made the first quarter honor roll.
Their list appears at the end of the online version of this column.
A shout out to Gifford Grade School students who made the first quarter honor roll.
4th High Honor Roll
Rylan Fiedler
Raylan Ihnen
Mazie Nugent
Hank Reyling
4th Honor Roll
Kolbie Busboom
Connor Clements
Zayden Hammond
Brennah Marshall
5th High Honor Roll
Silver Button
Kaylynn Cole
Landon Cravens
Makenna Horn
Charlie Huls
Jackson Pannbacker
Hadley Pruiett
Rebecca Withers
5th Honor Roll
Rowan Beach
Marisa Crosbie
Devin Ehler
Lainey Ehler
Colten Evans
Chesney Franzen
Lillian Hedrick
Bailey Rollins
6th High Honor Roll
Kendrick Crawford
Korinn Hesterberg
Elie Lomax
Brynn Nugent
Aubree Rosenstiel
6th Honor Roll
Levi Duitsman
Carter Freeman
Tyler Rigg
Traxton Roberts
7th High Honor Roll
Mason Ihnen
Josie Roseman
7th Honor Roll
Bryson Beach
Faythe Gray
Caroline Kuntz
Tinley Parkerson
Sydnee Scott
8th High Honor Roll
Jenna Adkins
8th Honor Roll
Ava Carpenter
Aldon Crozier
J.T. Frerichs
Acasia Gernentz
Blayton Marshall
Chelsea Suits
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s Our County section. Reach him via email at dhinton@news-gazette.com or call 217-249-2404.