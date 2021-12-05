David Bernthal | Reflecting on a month full of holidays and emotions
I am sitting down to write this Nov. 4. My November column was submitted a couple of weeks back. It is a pretty nice day, so winter and December seem far away. That is, until I got in the car to drive to the gym for a workout.
Much to my surprise, the car radio played Christmas music the entire way there and back. There is something about hearing Burl Ives singing “Have A Holly Jolly Christmas” that snapped me out of my relaxed state and reminded me that deadlines exist and time flies.
Rather than writing about legal concepts or courtroom adventures, I decided to offer some observations on the final month of the calendar year. We celebrate holidays, experience powerful emotions and reflect on significant events from the entire year.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. It is a time to focus on the miracle of God taking human form to save His people. There is nothing wrong with saying “Season’s Greetings,” but Christians prefer “Merry Christmas” or “Blessed Christmas.”
Jews celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, to commemorate the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple that followed. “Happy Hanukkah” is an acceptable greeting, as is “Hanukkah Sameach.”
Kwanzaa is a celebration in our country to honor African heritage in African American culture. Part of the celebration focuses on the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
It is not a religious holiday and is not intended to replace Christmas, as some have suggested. “Happy Kwanzaa” or “Habari Gani” are appropriate greetings.
These times of celebration are different. To me, however, they share some common elements. For example, candles play a prominent role in each. They are a time for celebration and reflection. They are observed with friends and family when possible. Food (even a feast) is usually involved. Gifts are given and received. These are a times of warmth, comfort and joy. In the midst of conflict and anger, celebrants can feel a sense of peace.
The month of December is a time when people feel powerful emotions. I have read that some people become depressed. If one has experienced tragedy or hardship, witnessing the happiness of others must be very painful. Loneliness must be even more distressing when so many are enjoying time with friends and loved ones. The stress of getting everything done can get in the way of finding equanimity.
On the other hand, the season is filled with excitement. Recall your childhood when the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas seemed like two months. That introduces another topic: Santa. I intentionally kept this aspect separate. The anticipation and arrival of the “jolly old elf” cannot be overlooked or underestimated. If we had a dollar for every time someone thought “Will I get a Nintendo Switch?” or “Will I get THE ring this year?” we could beef up the bank account.
We do not want to overlook the final celebration, New Year’s Eve (even though some folks can’t remember what happened or are trying to forget). The end of the year is a time to reflect on significant events of the past year and look ahead to the next.
I leave it to the journalists to compile the list of big stories from 2021. However, we know it has been a typical year in which we lost famous people as well as those near and dear to us. Some people lost jobs or faced other adversity. Our nation certainly experienced an abundance of conflict and crises.
We also experienced the great joy of weddings, graduations and the birth of babies. Who knows, perhaps a future president of the United States was born this year. I guess we could sum it up as a typical year. The details were different but the patterns were similar to prior years.
So December is quite a month. Like the months that preceded and those that will follow, it will fly by. Whatever you celebrate and however you celebrate, I wish you all the best. May we all find some time of peace and tranquility. May we all experience times of great joy.
Hanukkah Sameach, Habari Gani, Blessed Christmas. May your new year be one of prosperity, health, peace and happiness. Thank you for reading this. We’ll be back for more nuts and bolts of law in 2022.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.