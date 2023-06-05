Last August, the Biden administration announced implementation of a debt-forgiveness program applicable to certain student loans. This was done by the executive branch acting alone to decide which debtors would receive relief and how much of their debt would be forgiven.
I recall trying to imagine reactions from different people. Those who had debt reduced or eliminated likely were elated. Those who had just completed paying off their student loans must have thought “Hey, what about us?” Students just starting out and obtaining educational loans surely had to wonder if they would receive similar assistance when it came time to pay up. I pictured a worker who chose not to go to college reacting to finding out her tax dollars would help pay the debt of her new recent grad boss. I shall leave that one to the reader’s imagination.
Two people who did not receive the benefit of the program decided to challenge it in court. Certain states also filed suit challenging the program. The cases (UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, ET AL. v. MYRA BROWN ET AL. and Joseph R. Biden, President of The United States, ET Al. v. State of Nebraska, ET AL.) were argued before the United States Supreme Court this past winter. As of the writing of this column no decision had been handed down.
As the justices study the briefs and consider what they heard during oral argument, the concerns and points of view raised in the second paragraph will not matter. The court will not decide whether or not this plan is a good idea. It will focus on the legal issues presented. Accordingly, the case presents a good opportunity to see what the justices consider.
The case raises two issues. The first is whether the people who brought the suit have standing to do so. The second issue requires a determination as to whether this program is authorized by statute and was adopted in a procedurally proper manner. When the decision is handed down it will be based upon a determination of those issues, not whether a majority of justices liked or disliked the program.
Standing applies to all civil cases. In general terms, a person or entity desiring to sue must have sustained an actual injury resulting from the action or inaction of another. Injury is not limited to personal injury but also includes, for example, damage to property, loss of profits and violation of constitutional rights. Judicial relief such as an award of money, declaration of rights, injunction and others must generally be available.
Consider the following example. Charles runs a red light and crashes into Bob’s car, causing personal injury and property damage. Bob has standing to bring suit against Charles.
Suppose he chooses not to sue. Fred has read about this accident and decides Charles should be held accountable. He files suit. Since Fred has not been hurt or otherwise damaged, he lacks standing and the suit will be dismissed.
The Supreme Court will have to decide if the states and/or the individuals have standing. If so, the justices will consider the second issue. If not, the case will end.
Regarding the second issue, the government believes “The plain language of the HEROES Act (a federal statute) authorizes the plan.” Those challenging the plan argue that neither the HEROES Act nor any other federal statute gives the Secretary of Education the power to act without following certain procedural steps. Specifically, while they acknowledge the Higher Education Act gives the secretary power to implement loan forgiveness programs, the secretary must follow a two-step process. First, a proposed regulation must be developed through a process of negotiated rulemaking. Such a procedure involves participation with groups that are impacted by the regulation. That step is followed by notice and opportunity for comment. The challengers maintain that this process was not followed and, therefore, the plan was improperly implemented.
In response the government again relies on the HEROES Act claiming that statute exempts the secretary from following the two-step process.
I have attempted to synthesize the issues and arguments found in many pages of briefs filed in the two cases. These are public and available on the website of the United States Supreme Court.
When the decision is handed down, it will be interesting to see how it is reported. The basis for the decision should be the court’s determination of the questions presented as described in this column. We shall see.