David Bernthal | Thankful for privilege of presiding over citizenship ceremonies
Back in September, I wrote about Constitution and Citizenship Day. Recall that people who are not citizens by birth can become citizens through the naturalization process. Writing that column brought back memories of the many ceremonies over which I presided while on the federal bench.
I recall sitting with my predecessor, Judge Robert Kaufmann, who presided over my first such ceremony in Danville. I had never attended a naturalization ceremony until I joined the court, so I did not know what to expect.
While that was about a quarter-century ago, I still recall the emotion of the event. Admittedly, I was caught off guard and very grateful that Kaufmann was in charge. The joy that I witnessed among the new Americans caused me to reflect on my own citizenship. Mine had been given to me by birth. These citizens had gone through a lengthy process to join me. If I had ever taken my citizenship for granted, I knew I never would again.
Court proceedings must be dignified. Hopefully, we never departed from that. However, the ceremonies were definitely different from a typical day in court. I wanted the day to be one of celebration. This was the culmination of all the work put in to achieve citizenship by naturalization. Frowns and frustration were replaced by smiles and feelings of joy. Flowers and balloons were common, as were laughter and even applause. Thanks to the kindness of members of the Daughters of The American Revolution, we even had refreshments following court.
Early in my career, the ceremonies were conducted in the federal courthouse in Danville. The large courtroom was well suited for the large groups of candidates and their loved ones. Later on, the court gave up the space in Danville and we held the ceremonies at the Urbana courthouse. Courtrooms are smaller there, so it took some creativity along with hard work by the IT experts and custodial team.
On occasion, we went off site. Centennial High School, The Pollard Pavilion and Lincoln Square Mall all hosted at least one ceremony. What could be more American than becoming a citizen in a mall?
Regardless of the venue, patriotic songs were offered by talented soloists and ensembles. Speakers were a regular part of the event. We had judges, elected officials and sports figures offer remarks designed to recognize and inspire the new citizens. You can imagine former Illini women’s basketball coach Theresa Grentz firing up the crowd. We gave her a basketball autographed by the new citizens. Another speaker told a particularly touching story about her own experience that caused my eyeballs to sweat heavily (it is not cool to tear up when presiding, you know).
While I had the pleasure of presiding, much coordination and work was required to make the ceremonies go smoothly. Court security personnel, clerks and my judicial assistant, Teresa Cronk, consistently went above and beyond to make them happen. Cronk was an amazing producer and director.
It was suggested that I remain after the proceeding so that people could have their picture taken with me. I responded that I doubted anyone would want to do that, but I would certainly cooperate. Well, I was wrong. I cannot estimate how many pictures were snapped over the years. I realized that the new citizens were not looking for a picture of me personally, but the official who was part of their special day. To all those who put their cameras, cellphones and other devices at risk, I was and remain honored to be in your photograph.
My participation in the ceremonies provided an opportunity to reflect upon the blessing of being born in this country. I received my citizenship by virtue of my birth. The new citizens had come to this country and worked through the process to become my fellow Americans. Some had literally escaped oppression and took significant risks to make the journey.
We started a tradition of a roll call of countries represented. As each country was called, the people from that country would stand. When all were standing, the oath was administered. When the people took their seats again, they did so as Americans. For me, the process was a reminder of the “melting pot” nature of our country and the rich cultural diversity reflected in our American family.
I recall telling those in attendance that it was a great day for them and a great day for the country. In the month in which we celebrate Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for our country and our citizenship.
David Bernthal of Mahomet is a retired 21-year federal magistrate. He is a counsel with the Webber & Thies PC law firm. His email is