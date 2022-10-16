Decades later, 'Hostage' revisits Champaign man's time in spotlight
Time flies, but Paul Lewis still can’t outrun his past.
These days, the 65-year-old Lewis is a Champaign businessman.
“I manage money,” he said.
But time was — more than four decades ago — when he was briefly among the most celebrated people in America. That was during and shortly after the 1979-81 Iranian hostage crisis, when Lewis was among 52 Americans taken prisoner after that country’s revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
A U.S. Marine, Lewis had just arrived in Iran to take up new duties as an embassy guard when he was among those held hostage for 444 days.
The past, in a sense, has become the present since HBO produced a documentary — “Hostages” — on the subject. Lewis is among those prominently featured in the four one-hour episodes, which can also be streamed on HBO Max.
Lewis, who sat for a five-hour interview with the producers, said he was “in it a lot more than I expected.”
An avid reader of history, Lewis gave the documentary a positive review because it includes “a lot of history” about the long and difficult relationship the U.S. has had with Iran.
Since the documentary aired, Lewis has received comments about his role in it. But he said he hasn’t made any special effort to let friends and acquaintances know about it.
“People either find it or they don’t,” he said.
Ironically, Iran is again inflamed today. The country has been racked by protests over government oppression since a young woman arrested by its morality police died in their custody.
Lewis said he is hopeful protesters will succeed in bringing about a more humane and democratic government but fearful that the ruling mullahs will use scorched-earth tactics to restore order.
“They are brutal,” he said.
In 1979, Iran was ruled by the shah — Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — a despot who sought to bring his country into the modern era. But his modernist policies alienated religious extremists — led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — while his authoritarian tactics offended less extreme elements of society.
After the shah was driven from power, the Khomeini-led faction quickly took control and has ruled ever since.
As is sometimes the case with revolutionary change, a ruthless and autocratic regime was replaced by a more ruthless and autocratic regime.
“The shah kind of looks like a pussycat compared to the guys running that place now,” Lewis said.
The invasion of the embassy and resulting hostage crisis came after President Jimmy Carter allowed the shah to enter the United States for medical treatment. Daily protests at the embassy quickly escalated into the invasion and taking of Americans as prisoners.
Bound and blindfolded, they were paraded before television cameras, the video broadcast worldwide.
The event quickly escalated into a full-scale foreign-policy crisis that was responsible, at least in part, for Carter’s loss to Republican Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election, with the hostages being released the same day Reagan was inaugurated.
Lewis said his life as a prisoner was alternately frightening and boring, faux executions interspersed with days and weeks of wondering when and how it would all end.
“The open-endedness of it bothered me,” he said. “Thinking you’re going to go home and then not going is pretty devastating.”
Lewis said his guards initially were not abusive. He described them as idealistic medical students who had studied in the United States and wanted a more democratic government in Iran. When those guards became disillusioned and left, he said they were replaced by those inclined to physical abuse.
Among Lewis’ tormentors was Hossein Sheikholeslam, who later became a high-ranking foreign-affairs officer in the Iranian government. Lewis recalled that Sheikholeslam “monitored my interrogations,” during which he was blindfolded, threatened and beaten.
Lewis said he was pleased to see that Sheikholeslam, who studied at the University of California-Berkeley, died from the coronavirus in March 2020.
“I hope it was a long and painful death,” he said.
Lewis also met Iran’s infamous “hanging judge” — Ayatollah Sadeq Khalkhali — who ordered hundreds of summary executions of those associated with the shah after perfunctory trials. Before being put on trial, defendants were ordered to write their final will and testaments.
When the “hanging judge” met with the hostages, Khalkhali remarked to Lewis that he appeared to be well cared for by his guards and asked if he wanted to defect.
Lewis said he made a point to politely decline.
“I told him I had a contract with the Marines. I still had some time to do,” he said.
Lewis, who enlisted when he was 18, recalled that he was just 23 when the Iranians released their prisoners on the day of Reagan’s January 1981 inauguration.
He said the transfer of power from one U.S. administration to the next was crucial, as the Iranians had a visceral hatred of Carter because of his administration’s support for the shah.
“If Carter had been re-elected, I don’t know when we would have gotten out,” Lewis said. The Iranians “seemed not to want to give us back to Jimmy Carter.”
