A 28-
year-old Afghan refugee lives close to me. I’ve befriended him — he’s a handsome, smart, grateful young man who insists on calling me “sir.”
“Please,” I say, “call me Don.”
“Thank you, sir. I will.” He doesn’t.
What he did for the American government in Afghanistan was dangerous, impressive and not something he wants me to share.
“If I were not here in America,” he says, speaking in clearly understandable English, “I would be dead. This is true. I know it.”
As we ran errands, riding in my 2015 Honda Accord, he said, “I want a car like this.”
“Great,” I said. “I think we can find you a car. What is your budget?
“$3,500.”
“I think we should look for a 2005 or 2006 Honda.”
“No, it’s too old. I think 2010 is better.”
“A 2010 Honda, if we can even find one, will cost closer to $10,000.”
“No, together we must find a good car for $3,500.”
“Well, we can try.”
After looking online, we nearly came up empty and saw almost nothing for less than $10,000. My new friend was not deterred.
“I know you can help me find a good car,” he said.
Every day at 5 a.m., he jumps on his bicycle and rides one hour to a Panera distribution center where he bakes bread.
“Because of Ramadan, I must eat and drink at 4:30 a.m.,” he said.
At the Panera distribution center, he stands on his feet for eight hours without eating or drinking. Then he rides his bike home, feeling weak from fasting all day. He takes a nap. At 6:50 p.m., he says his evening prayers and breaks his fast.
After we looked for cars, my friend pulled up pictures of his parents on his iPad.
“Would you like to tell me about your parents?” I inquired.
“They both died,” he said.
“I’m sorry.”
“Yes, sad. So much sad. Sometimes I cry.” But then he smiled. “Now I am here. I can make them proud.”
As he talked about his parents, he pointed to a cactus in his yard that is blooming.
“That flower is beautiful. When I look at it, I think about my father and mother and my older brother in Kabul,” he said. “I have not heard from him. Is he alive? I hope. This flower tells me that beauty and sadness live together. Life is beautiful. Life is sad.”
When I asked him about life here in America, he said, “I don’t know. There is so much suffering in my country. So much pain.”
He was quiet before saying, “This is my life now. I am lucky. What if life would have been different in Afghanistan? I cannot know. Today, I am alive. I am here. My father and mother are gone. My brother is in Kabul. I hope he is alive. So now I must go on with my life.”
When I dropped him off at his rented house, he shook my hand, smiled and said, “We must find me a good car.” Patting him on the shoulder, I realized that, at least for the moment, I am on the team of this young Afghan refugee.
Embracing the tensions in life, and surrounding himself with people to be on his team, my new friend is attempting to move on and live a good life. He does not want to be a solitary person, isolated from the human community.
My Afghan friend and I are, as writer Gerald Sittser says, “on the same human stage, each acting our parts in the same human play.” For this moment in time, I am playing on the team of a 28-year-old man I hardly know — hearing about the life he left, marveling with him at the blooming cactus in his yard and looking with him at used cars.
Before he shut his car door, I said, “I am so glad you are here. You are going to make this place better for all of us. Have a good evening, and don’t worry; you’ll find a car.”
“Thank you, sir,” he said, smiling. “Thank you, sir.”
Don Follis counsels pastors and consults with a wide array of churches. He blogs at donfollis.com, where you can subscribe to his posts. He can be reached at donscolumn@gmail.com.