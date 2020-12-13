Don Follis | Awaiting 'a final Advent beyond the walls of this world'
The other day in
Walgreens, I heard a woman singing “O Tannenbaum, O Tannenbaum, how lovely are thy branches.” I stopped and listened as she pushed her cart and sang.
It suddenly took me back to my elementary school days, when I learned “O Tannenbaum,” literally “O Fir Tree” in German, as “O Christmas Tree.”
“O Tannenbaum” is based on a 16th-
century folk song. However, in 1824, Ernst Anschutz wrote the lyrics that are similar to the ones we sing today.
A few days ago, I came across a German writer and poet from the 19th century named Friedrich Ruckert. He wrote his own version of “O Tannenbaum,” calling it “O Christmas Tree.”
On Christmas Day 1833, Ruckert and his family decorated their Christmas tree. The next day, Ruckert’s 3-year-old daughter fell ill with scarlet fever. Sadly, she died a week later. Within days, Ruckert’s 5-year-old son contracted it, and he, too, died a few days later.
After the devastating loss so close to Christmas, Ruckert turned to poetry, literally writing hundreds of poems in 1834, including this mournful version of “O Tannenbaum”:
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Dream; how dark is your brilliance, how broken is the dance that, cut short, scattered your garland.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas dream; the candles on each branch burned halfway before, mid-celebration, we snuffed them out.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas dream; the candies one each twig are uneaten, untouched. Ah, that you survived the ravages of revelry.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas dream; with your virgin fruit, your unburnt candles, stand until Christmas returns, until their memorial day.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas dream; when we light you again, we need buy you no angel; our pair will be here, celebrating with us.
The longing of this German father is palpable. In truth, this kind of longing, this tangible ache, is very much part of the Advent weeks leading up to Christmas, or at least should be. During Advent, the faithful center on themes of love, hope and peace, but “longing” also is a theme we dare not overlook.
With the coronavirus ravaging the lives of so many people this year, there will be many empty chairs around the Christmas dinner table. Who of us isn’t longing for the world to be made right? People have put up their trees and their creches, and that’s as it should be. But the faithful also are hoping and longing for that final consummation, that ultimate coming, when Christ will return and make all things right.
This past Sunday, I preached an Advent sermon where I turned to Revelation 19 and reminded people that one day, the heavens will open, and a white horse and his rider, called “Faithful and True,” will descend.
St. John, who wrote Revelation, captured it like this: “His eyes are like blazing fire and on his head are many crowns. ... The armies of heaven are following him on white horses and dressed in fine linen, clean and white. ... On his robe and on his thigh, he has this name written: ‘King of King and Lord of Lords.’”
Ruckert knew full well that he had not reached his ultimate home. And neither have we. The final words of the book of Revelation promise that one day there will be no more tears, no more sorrow, no more longing, no longer a need to rewrite popular Christmas songs to help us grieve.
Until then, we shouldn’t be surprised to occasionally feel the weight of the world on our shoulders, and sometimes especially during the holidays.
That’s when author J.R.R. Tolkien exhorts us to lift up our heads and not lose hope. Because one day soon, we will experience “a final Advent beyond the walls of this world, poignant as grief.”
Don Follis counsels pastors and consults with a wide array of churches. He blogs at donfollis.com, where you can subscribe to
his posts. He can be reached at donscolumn@gmail.com.