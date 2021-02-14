A few days after my dad turned 64, my mom called me from the bank where she worked. “Dad got let go this morning,” she said. “He came into the bank a few minutes ago to tell me. His face was ashen. I thought Grandma had died.”
“He got let go from his job?” I asked.
“Yep. He knew a couple of VPs were coming through today, but he never expected this.” Dad was a 45-year stellar employee for a Midwestern energy company. He started as a ditch-digger in 1948 but spent the last 20 years as a district manager, wearing a white shirt, tie and sports coat.
Dad knew the company was being revamped, but he did not think anything would happen to his job. In fact, he was told his job was being eliminated at the end of the week. Dad would receive a year of full pay and benefits. Still, retirement was not in dad’s plan. He felt like he had been fired. When we talked later that day, I said, “Dad, you’re getting a year of full pay and benefits.”
“That’s nothing,” he said.
Within three months, Dad went to work for another company and worked another 17 years — “working full time,” he would say with emphasis — retiring just three weeks before he died. Dad died with his boots on. He despised the word retire and was annoyed when he saw someone wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “RETIRED.”
Now jump ahead to February 2021. My wife and I are out in Phoenix for six weeks. With most of my work on Zoom and by phone, I can be anywhere. Right around the corner from where we are there’s a little grocery store with patio tables and chairs just outside. Last week sitting in one of the chairs was a man I’d put at 70. He wore navy wool slacks, a long-sleeved blue button-down oxford cloth shirt and brown leather-tasseled slip-on loafers. His thick white hair was perfectly trimmed above his ears.
The fellow was talking forcefully, gesturing with both hands. I thought he was having an intense phone call, using a hands-free device. But as I got closer, there was no phone. He was speaking into the bright blue Phoenix air, seemingly unaware of the people around him.
“I am not ready to retire. Let me say that again.” This time he enunciated each word: “I … am … not … ready … to … retire.” Exhaling, he asked: “What part of that do you not understand?”
Fumbling with his gold wrist watch, he said, “Let me try that one more time. I will retire when I want to retire. I am still at the top of my game. If I were slipping, believe me, I would be the first to know, not you.”
Finally, he brought it to a close: “We can visit out here, but I’m not moving out here. Not yet. Please do not ask me about it again.”
I’m not sure what argument this old boy was having — maybe one with his wife — but he was going at it. It sounded a little like my dad saying his favorite Bible verse is “Work harder.”
Most retirees now come from the baby boomer generation — my generation, not my dad’s. I don’t have to worry about what my dad will do. He’s gone. The fingers are pointing at me.
Without question, baby boomers have had an enormous social impact during every life stage, and, like the man “arguing” with himself outside the grocery store here in Phoenix, they expect to continue making an impact throughout their lives, including during their retirement years.
No one wants to lose their identity, purpose and significance when they quit working. I know one retired person who often talks about his past accomplishments. He does not want to forget about the impact he made. But Dan Sullivan, a retirement coach, says: “We remain young to the degree that our ambitions are greater than our memories.”
During the transitions in life, one of the most important questions to settle is “Who am I going to be?” That’s the identity question, and answering it is crucial. But it’s not the only question. I thought about going up to the handsome gentlemen to try to engage him. I would ask him about who he is, but also I’d ask him, “What do really want to do?” and “How do you want to do it?”
A lot of people who reach their retirement years are not ready for the paradigm shift that occurs, often more suddenly than they are ready for. Is it any wonder that so many people who retire from decades of having steady rhythms and meaningful work report being lonely and depressed?
The more I think about this, and I am thinking a lot about it, I see two overarching themes emerge — time and direction. Many people do not have clear direction or plans when they retire. And yet, taking the time to grapple with both is important to finishing well. This baby boomer hopes thoughtful planning will keep me from being the next guy sitting outside a Phoenix grocery store talking into Arizona’s blue sky.