Don Follis | Generosity brings joy to Afghan refugees
Every now and then you get the joy of saying to people, “Holy Cow. You did it. How great is that?” Of the more than 750 religion columns I have written for The News-Gazette, never have I said that to my readers. Until now. But today everybody gets a High Five!
A few weeks back I wrote about an Afghan refugee in Phoenix I was helping buy a car. His budget was $3,500. “I can’t spend any more than that,” he said.
“You’re going to need more than that,” I told him, thinking he would have to spend $7,000-8,000 to get what he wanted. We quickly discovered good used cars are scarce. When two cars for about $5,000 became available, we looked at them and then had a mechanic check them. He gave us the same answer after looking at each car. “This is a piece of junk.”
While we both kept looking, a couple of days later I heard from two News-Gazette readers who had seen my column. They said they wanted to help this Afghan refugee buy a car. A few days later I heard from a third reader, and then, incredibly, a fourth.
“Can you believe this?” I asked my wife. “This has never happened.” Over the next 10 days those readers sent me money for a car totaling $4,800. Yes, you read that right.
When I told my Afghan friend about this, he asked me in total sincerity, “Sir, how often does this happen when you write your stories?”
“It never has happened before,” I said. “Never.”
Smiling, he said, “Sir, you must have some very kind friends.”
“I don’t know most of these people. But I think you are right. They are good and kind people who appreciate your service with the U.S. Army and now are happy to welcome you to the United States. They told me they love God, and they believe you can help make this country better for everyone.”
Looking straight at my face, he merely smiled, looking both amazed and bewildered. At age 28, the man came here last September with his older brother, 32. Actually, now it is two friends; two brothers. Both have become friends. They are each married, living in the same house, sharing expenses and trying to figure out life in this city of nearly 5 million people. The older brother and his wife have a 1-year-old daughter.
Both brothers worked with the U.S. Army. Both speak English well. They are fluent in Pashto and Dari, the two main languages in Afghanistan. They speak Arabic, too, which they say is not very good. “About like our English,” they say humbly. Both read the Quran, which is written in Arabic.
And happily, they have found a car. It is a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with 140,000 miles. By every indication, it has been well-cared-for. They paid the seller $6,000. Before buying it, the mechanic who checked out two previous cars checked this one thoroughly. “This is a really good car,” he said. “It needs a little TLC, but the engine is solid. The interior looks decent. Everything looks pretty sound. It needs about a $1,000 of work. I’d buy it.”
All that additional work is about to be completed. The brothers now have the money to pay for everything related to the car. They couldn’t be prouder. The two Afghan men work at a Panera Distribution Center, baking bread from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. They’ve been getting rides or riding their bikes to work, requiring them to leave their home at 3 a.m.
But now they can drive a car. Both have passed their driving test. They are eager to augment the money from their regular jobs by starting an Uber or Lyft business. Almost in unison, the brothers told me, “The streets are wide. The stoplights work. In Kabul driving on the streets is so dangerous every day. Today we are happy, sir. So happy.”
With wisdom from friends who work with refugees, I gave the $4,800 as a “grant,” stating that it is given specifically for the purchase of a car and to help start a business. The grant states that the money is not from me, but from generous donors. Both brothers hope to somehow stay in touch with the donors, letting them know how their business and life is going.
A few nights back, I sat in their home, helping them write thank you notes. They never had written a thank you note in English. Their remarks start out, “Dear Madam and Sir, thank you for your generous gift.” They end by saying, “May God give you more health and wealth.” I sent their hand-written notes to the donors the following day. To the brothers are anonymous donors.
Like so many who have come to the United States over the years, these brothers want to help make this country a better place for all of us. And so, to The News-Gazette readers who were prompted to help make this happen, I say with a smile on my face, “Thank you so much. It really is more blessed to give than to receive. High Fives all around.”
Don Follis counsels pastors and consults with a wide array of churches. He blogs at donfollis.com, where you can subscribe to his posts. He can be reached at donscolumn@gmail.com.