Thirty years ago, I became close to Pastor Eugene Peterson through his writing on the pastor’s life. Peterson died in the fall of 2018. This spring, Waterbrook Press released Peterson’s authorized biography, “A Burning in his Bones,” by Winn Collier.
I started liking Peterson 30 years ago when the longtime Baltimore pastor and writer captivated me with a piece about using imagination in preaching. To Peterson’s mind, developing a preacher’s imagination meant slowing down and especially encouraging pastors to drop the word “busy” from their vocabulary. Peterson abhorred hearing pastors say they were “just so busy.”
An introverted man, over the nearly six decades of his ministry, Peterson spent copious time reflecting, praying and practicing silence. When I discovered that Peterson had written several books about the pastoral vocation, I read them all. One book in particular changed forever how I thought about it.
In “Under the Unpredictable Plant — A study in Vocational Holiness,” Peterson argues that the true pastoral vocation has been lost in an age that relentlessly secularizes it into career development. Peterson explores personal holiness and contends that it can become a cultivated habit, where a pastor responds to God’s word and allows holiness to become a vocational distinctive. In fact, this “cultivated habit” drove Peterson for 40 years in the ministry.
I was so hooked on Peterson’s writing — he wrote 35 books in his career, most of which I read — that in 2000, I drove to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to hear Peterson speak at a pastor’s conference.
I wanted to meet and spend time with Peterson. I discovered he has a raspy voice. He was a much better writer than a speaker. Following lunch the first day, I was standing outside the main retreat lodge when Peterson walked up to me and introduced himself. We ended up taking a long hike that afternoon.
Peterson is best known for translating “The Message,” his own paraphrasing of the Bible from the original Hebrew and Greek. After working on it for a dozen years, Peterson finished the entire Bible in 2002 with a homespun, poetic language. “The Message” went on to sell an astonishing 15 million copies. (Peterson’s other books sold a total of 6 million copies.)
Peterson said he was “always looking for an English way to make the Biblical text relevant to the conditions of the people.” “The Message” did that. People loved it. It made Peterson a lot of money, too, most of which he and his wife gave away.
Peterson said his plain, poetic use of the English language he used in writing “The Message” came from listening to his own mother preach. In the 1930s and ’40s, Peterson was raised in Kalispell, Mont., where his father was a meat cutter and his mother was a traveling Pentecostal preacher. As a boy, Peterson would travel with his mother to out-of-the-way Montana mining outposts, where his mother mesmerized both the miners and the young Peterson as she embellished the Bible stories using contemporary, homespun language, something he never forgot.
Biographer Collier does not spare Peterson his humanness. Collier was given access to all of Peterson’s letters, journals and sermons. Collier frequently quotes from the part of Peterson’s journey where we read about his struggle to receive his own father’s love.
As Peterson grew tired of his 30-year Baltimore ministry, he wrote in his journal that he was drinking too much. Moreover, both Peterson’s and wife Jan’s journals reveal that Jan often felt overlooked by Peterson, especially with him giving so much of his time and energy to writing his books. He could hole up in his home office for hours.
Because he was an introvert, his native language was silence. Repeatedly, Peterson’s wife told him she needed more words, more interaction, more touch. Even in their final decade, the Petersons discussed seeing a marriage counselor.
Through it all, the Petersons love remained strong for nearly 60 years. Collier said one thing that helped their marriage was instituting a lifelong practice of reading out loud together in the evening. He wrote, “Since the first week of marriage, they practiced an evening ritual: an hour to read aloud. They’d as soon miss a meal as their evening routine.”
The Petersons lived the last 18 of his 87 years in a cabin on Flathead Lake in Montana that he built with his dad in the late 1940s. Eugene died in October 2018 and Jan in May 2019. From their dock, the Petersons loved looking out across Flathead Lake and gazing on the mountains leading into Glacier National Park.
In their final 15 years together, the Petersons welcomed hundreds of guests. Peterson spent his days hiking, reading and writing hundreds of letters to pastors who asked his advice. In his late 70s, Peterson wrote “The Pastor: A Memoir,” which was released in 2012.
All my idols have clay feet, of course, including Eugene Peterson, but his paraphrasing of the entire Bible and his 35 books, most on exploring the ministry as a holy vocation, helped me be a better pastor.