Most often, county residents hear about animal-control wardens when there is a report of animals being neglected or abused. In these situations, wardens are called to assess the animals and, if they are in danger, impound them pending court hearings.
What residents may not know is that this activity is a secondary function of the county’s animal-control department.
The main purpose of animal control is to protect the public’s health with regard to animals endangering people. Frequently, this responsibility centers around preventing a potential rabies transmission through a bite from an infected animal.
Common carriers are bats and small wildlife, but dogs and cats that go outside are exposed to these wild carriers and can also transmit the disease to humans through a bite. This is one reason there can be ordinances stipulating fines for allowing pets to run loose.
In Champaign County, each municipality and the unincorporated areas of the county have slightly different ordinances regarding care and treatment of animals, which often include the number of animals allowed in one residence. Animal hoarding creates a public-health hazard when detritus and excrement pile up, food left out attracts roaches, or fleas enter the home. These are unsanitary conditions for humans as well as the animals.
Animals can also be a danger to humans if they run in packs, start attacking livestock or become ill with other diseases.
Last fall, I called on animal control when a limping fox was roaming in the daytime around the county buildings looking for easier food options to satisfy his hunger. Unfortunately, he was becoming less afraid of areas that are shared with children attending a neighboring elementary school and the Urbana Park District soccer fields, and I was concerned that someone might get bitten. Through an animal-control referral, a wild-animal expert took care of the fox.
Federal and state laws play a part in regulating non-allowable activities such as cock-fighting, dog-fighting or importing exotic animals, and regulate farm animals that sometimes become pets.
Our local impound facility has temporarily housed pigs, sheep, goats, reptiles, fish and birds and arranges for rescue organizations to care for horses, cows or more exotic animals.
The Champaign County Animal Control Department is responsible for investigating animal bites in all parts of the county and also provides warden services and impoundment services to enforce local animal ordinances for several of the county’s municipalities.
In addition to enforcing ordinances and laws, the wardens help reunite owners with their pets, provide a spay/neuter clinic for almost 200 pets of low-income residents in conjunction with the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, and partner with several animal shelters to find homes for unclaimed pets. Putting down hurting and vicious animals is a sad part of their duties.
Animal control is a self-supporting unit of our county government through collection of pet license fees, owner fines and contracts with municipalities. Annually, the office registers about 10,000 pets in Champaign County.
Oh, and by the way, they do accept donations of money, cat/dog food and litter to help make ends meet.