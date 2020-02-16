As we approach election season — if there is such a thing — proponents of specific initiatives make efforts to get referendum questions on the ballot. Referendums are necessary in two circumstances: district constituents must directly vote to make certain changes, or a segment of the public wants a change that the governing body has not addressed to its satisfaction.
Here’s how the process works.
With certain exceptions, a maximum of three referendum questions can be brought forward for consideration at each general election. Referendums can be put on the ballot either by the governing board adopting an ordinance at least 79 days before the election or by constituents submitting a petition with enough signatures at least 92 days before the election.
The number of signatures required on a referendum petition is a percentage of the number of people who voted in the prior election, which can vary significantly between presidential and non-presidential election years.
Timing can be a factor because of the voter turnout needed to obtain a majority of votes. Historically, a small number of very active county residents decide most issues, because voter turnout or the number who vote on every ballot question is only a small percentage of our total number of residents. Here’s my shameless plug for more folks to register, get informed and vote!
The referendum language used on the ballot is specified by law, sometimes making it difficult to determine what a “yes” or “no” vote means. Some counties provide, and I am an advocate of, information ahead of the election that has two short side-by-side narratives, one written by those supporting and one by those opposing the measure, clearly stating what happens if you vote yes or no.
The most common type of referendum asks for public support for additional taxes to build or renovate facilities. These are necessary because most local units of government do not build their annual budgets to handle these irregular larger expenses, and the public must have a say in raising their taxes.
Referendums can also address the way the local government operates in ways that state law allows. In Champaign County, the county recorder, auditor and coroner are currently elected instead of appointed, and in 2016, creation of the office of the county executive created a three-branch government for checks and balances. Others can change the board structure, such as determining the number of elected board members, electing board members by district or at large, and establishing term limits. These types of referendums are usually for political reasons, although sometimes cost effectiveness or process efficiencies can be a factor as well.
Referendums also can raise funds for the addition of services or discontinue these services.
For example, in Champaign County, the mental-health board and the board for the care and treatment of persons with developmental disabilities were created by referendums that committing additional property-tax revenue for these special purposes. In 2020, the mental-health board will have revenue of $5.74 million ($28.58 per capita) and the developmental-disabilities board is budgeted at $4.37 million ($21.75 per capita) with which to fund local services. You can check out their activities at co.champaign.il.us/mhbddb/mhbddb.php.
Constituents have many ways to influence policy decisions made at the county government level — service in public office or on a committee, voting, public participation at open meetings, meetings with officials, letters to the editor and others.
Referendums provide one additional method to give residents a say in their governance.