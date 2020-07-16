Recently, discussion has resurfaced regarding the desirability of acquiring home-rule status for Champaign County. Home-rule designation gives the county government maximum authority to make autonomous local decisions.
Counties without home rule have authority only to make decisions specifically allowed by state statutes; counties with home rule have authority to make any decision not specifically restricted by state statutes, including the one most debated — increasing taxation authority.
The Illinois Compiled Statutes 55 ILCS 5/, otherwise known as the Illinois Counties Code, outlines the many powers and duties that the state legislature has delegated to county government as well as the mechanisms available to finance these activities.
As a unique case, Cook County currently is the only Illinois county with home-rule authority specified in the Counties Code. Other counties may opt for home rule through local voter referendum, although currently none have done so.
Many activities performed by county governments are mandated through the offices of county elected officials. These duties include such functions as keeping records of property transactions, running local elections and providing a county courthouse.
The county may pursue many other activities considered optional, based on the needs and desires of local residents, and for some of which additional special taxes may be raised by local referendum (such as the mental-health board) or fees (such as animal control). It is the county board’s responsibility to approve an annual balanced budget to accomplish its tasks whether or not the county has home rule.
It is unlikely that a single county could (or would want to) perform all activities permitted under the Counties Code. If practicable, another entity, including a municipality, may fill that role sufficiently by setting up another special taxing district (with voter approval) or through a private business.
In Champaign County, this includes such endeavors as running a library, park or hospital. If not a local priority, some allowed activities, such as a zoo, may not exist at all.
Many funding strategies for increasing revenue or reducing expenses to balance their budgets are available to counties. Home rule gives county boards the ability to assess additional types of taxes and fees not mentioned specifically in the Counties Code as available to county governments, thus expanding their authority.
Resident approval for future proposed tax increases lies with the voters when they decide to agree to home-rule status, instead of voting individually on referendum questions for specific types of increases.
As a further consideration, the Counties Code requires a county executive able to veto board actions as a balance for the broader discretion of the county board in a home-rule county.
In 2018, Champaign County residents adopted this form of government, which creates the third branch of county government by separating the executive and legislative functions of a traditional board.
However, mirroring the one other Illinois county with an executive (Will), residents approved this change in local-government structure without conferring home-rule status.
The basic question is the degree to which the county board has autonomy to make taxation decisions, and home rule is likely to come up for debate again whenever county budgets get tight.