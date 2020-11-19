Champaign County property owners are billed property taxes annually for the various taxing districts in which they are located (city, county, school district, park district, drainage district, etc.). The county treasurer serves as the “collector” of payments for all taxing jurisdictions so that each property only receives one consolidated bill. As funds are received, the treasurer then distributes the amounts due to each jurisdiction via several “distributions” throughout the second half of the year.
The county has a legal requirement to collect the taxes owed in the year they are due so that all jurisdictions have operating funds to meet their budgets. When property owners fail to pay the annual taxes due on their property, the treasurer offers the county’s claim for the outstanding taxes for sale to qualified buyers at a year-end “tax sale.”
Interested buyers are qualified prior to the sale to assure they are financially able to commit to purchasing the taxes. These buyers pay the property owner’s taxes to the county on behalf of the property owner.
In exchange, the property owner owes the tax buyer the amount of taxes due, plus interest for the loan. Property owners have up to three years to repay the loan before the buyer can file court claims against the property for repayment.
Champaign County taxes over 74,000 properties annually, and taxes for both residential and commercial properties may be sold. There are a wide variety of reasons taxes may not be paid on time, including tight household finances, abandoned properties, out-of-state property owners, forgetfulness, cash-flow strategies and misunderstandings.
The Champaign County treasurer sells the taxes for approximately 1,200 to 1,500 properties per year in the annual tax sale. A list of properties that may be up for sale appears in the newspaper prior to the sale. Publication of the list enables potential buyers of the taxes to identify properties that may be of interest to them and secondarily, enables any property owner whose property may be listed in error to rectify the error with the treasurer’s office prior to the sale.
The treasurer tries to resolve any outstanding questions on tax payments right up to the date of the tax sale. Unfortunately, occasionally the treasurer’s office sells taxes on a property “in error,” and procedures are in place to rectify such a situation for the taxpayer should this occur. This year, Champaign County’s annual tax sale is scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Brookens Administrative Building.
Darlene Kloeppel is Champaign County’s first executive, elected in 2018. Have a topic you’d like her to tackle? She takes requests at DK@co.champaign.il.us.