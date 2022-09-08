Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards event at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana was yet another reminder of how far we’ve come in the past couple of years. Having over 250 people join us outdoors for food and beverages, music and congratulations from our readers and their peers reinforces the relevance and importance of bringing people together to celebrate the successes their businesses bring to our community.
I met a great deal of people I can only categorize as community business winners. I was struck by how many of the winners represented small to medium-sized companies. In many communities that I’ve lived, the large companies — huge banks, mega hospitals, national manufacturers — tend to dominate the awards. Not so here. The patios at Riggs were filled with mom-and-pop success stories that have made a difference in this community.
And I was also struck by how many of the winners, in various categories, were friends. I heard more than once, “I haven’t seen you since last year! How have you been?”
All of this just serves to reinforce the title of the awards: The People’s Choice.
I had many conversations with winners who were still evaluating the post-pandemic landscape. Many have seen head-down, nose-to-the-grindstone work ethics pay off. Several are doing business differently with good results. Some are even beginning to grow again.
And we’re having the same experiences. We’re working hard to bring you the best local news experience in the region. We’re seeing the same head-down hard work payoff.
We’re also growing. Our digital subscriptions continue to exceed our expectations, and we are looking to expand our radio group by hopefully adding at least one new station to our great lineup. Conversations with operators in the region show encouraging signs that we might be able to expand in the next few months. Just this month, I was able to look at two possibilities for expansion.
Tuesday night’s event reinforced to me what a great community we live in. And to have dozens of winners thank me for what we do was amazing. One winner said, “I know not everyone supports good journalism in this community. But the people here tonight know how vital it is. We want the kind of community a great newspaper provides. Thank you.”