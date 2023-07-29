Sign up for our daily newsletter here
The Club Krannert Center segment has returned to WDWS radio for updates on what’s happening at the center a few times a month during its season.
When the pandemic put a stop to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts programming, it put a stop to the radio segment too.
Scott Beatty, who hosts the segment, said he enjoys interviewing Krannert employees and artists because he was in music education before he became a radio reporter.
“I get to sort of still exercise that part of my brain,” Beatty said.
So far this summer, he’s spoken to Krannert director Mike Ross, events director Andrew Giza and department of dance head Sara Hook.
Beatty joked about the challenge of talking about dance on the radio, but said the segment has been a success so far and will be on more frequently when the Krannert Center events are actually happening.
The next segment will air on Aug. 10.