Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
The Illini 4000 are making steady progress in their annual transcontinental cycling trip to raise money for various organizations dedicated to helping people with cancer.
They’re braving the heat out in Wyoming this week, but they’re less than a month away from their final destination in San Francisco.
Jonathan Boudreaux, one of the cyclists this year, has been keeping the organization’s website updated with daily journals recounting their experiences and sharing interviews with different riders.
The journey began in NYC on May 26 and is scheduled to end on August 8 with only 12 rest days to break up the pedaling.
One feature of the trip that has apparently been popular is the many fields of cows lining the route.
In 2021, Illini 4000 cyclists even made an Instagram account, @i4kows, to share bovine sightings. It’s currently being run by a member of this year’s trip.
The cyclists are accompanied by drivers in vans who carry supplies and provide rides for injured or sick members of the group.
They’re also supported by many volunteer groups along the route who provide showers, beds and meals – likely a welcome change from daily PB&J rations.
Perhaps the only food mentioned more in Boudreaux's journals than PB&J is ice cream picked up at various spots.
I think we need an IG account with ratings on ice cream joints across the nation, but Boudreaux has started including questions on the topic in his daily rider interviews so that’ll have to do for now.
The cyclists have a few more weeks to push through on their journey and they’ve already raised over $65,000 for their many beneficiaries.
You can still donate on their website – which you should check out to see updates and photos from the many places the group has passed by.