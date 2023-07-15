Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
It’s a big day for me on the university beat – the University of Illinois Board of Trustees released its agenda for its upcoming meeting.
For those of you not so excited to read through a meeting agenda, here’s a summary of four items that piqued my interest:
1. Dean and Interim Dean appointments
- College of Law Interim Dean: Verity Winship. Winship is a professor of law and associate dean for academic affairs. She would be taking the place of Vikram Amar, who will be returning to his position as professor.
- School of Social Work Dean: Benjamin Lough. Lough is a professor in the school of social work and would replace Steven Anderson, who returned to his position as a professor on May 15.
2. Degree revocation
You don’t see this often: the board will vote on whether to take back an industrial engineering PhD granted to a former student.
The Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation’s office conducted a review and found that this individual (unnamed in public documents) plagiarized parts of his dissertation and another published article.
Multiple offices have reviewed this assessment and agreed with the decision to revoke the PhD.
3. Small animal clinic addition
There’s already a small animal clinic on campus, but this sounds like a pretty major addition at $21.3 million for 23,227 square feet.
The design includes exam and procedure rooms, waiting rooms, meeting rooms and more.
“Animal clients and their human caregivers” (terminology I’m delighted to quote straight from the agenda item) will be able to enter straight into this new addition from the parking lot.
4. Athletic Board appointments
The Athletic Board is in charge of standards for student involvement in intercollegiate athletics, approving game schedules and more things like those.
There are six new appointments pending BOT approval.
- Randall Green, adjunct professor of law. Green is a former Division III athlete and now serves as the faculty-coach for UI’s NFL and NBA contract negotiation teams.
- Linda Moorhouse, professor of music. The agenda doesn’t list any sports experience for Moorhouse, but it sounds like she’ll be focusing on academics based on her history with the Senate Committee on Educational Policy.
- Kim Larson, ‘99 alumnus. Larson also doesn’t have any listed sports experience. His expertise lies in finance, as he’s the wealth management director at Heartland Bank and Trust.
- Sarah Benevento, communications grad student. Benevento is a former Division I athlete who was able to attend college on athletic scholarships.
- Nick Erickson, financial planning major. Erickson has experience as a student athlete and employee and is now a practice player/manager for the women’s basketball team.
- Adalia McKenzie, women’s basketball player and sports management major. McKenzie has been her team’s representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.