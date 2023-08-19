Sign up for our daily newsletter here
The University YMCA's “Dump & Run” sale is set for this weekend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Stock Pavilion.
Admission is $4 on Saturday but free for UI and Parkland College students. There will be a $3 bag sale and half-price furniture on Sunday.
Whatever is left in the last half-hour on Sunday is free to pick up in a last effort to keep items out of the trash.
Over the summer, University YMCA staff and volunteers collected unwanted but usable home goods like furniture and kitchen items from the community.
This is the 21st Dump & Run sale, and staff say that the program keeps over 30 tons of goods out of landfills each year.
Something to keep in mind for next spring: UI Facilities and Services runs collection of gently used items from University Housing at the end of the spring semester to donate to the sale.