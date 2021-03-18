Over the weekend, my friends and I had some pretty heated discussions on if this year’s Illini team is better than the 2005 squad.
The ‘05 team will always be my favorite because they brought a vibe to the city that we haven’t felt since. You just had to be there.
Dee Brown was literally a celebrity around here and rightfully so. He was so involved in the community that we felt like we knew him personally outside of basketball. He just had an aura about him that made people want and love to be around him.
If it wasn’t for COVID-19, Ayo Dosunmu could have had that same type of impact around town. Although they are two different types of point guards, they are both winners and respectfully the most valuable pieces to their teams.
A few of my friends strongly believe that this year’s team is a lot better than the ‘05 team.
They believe the guard play is better with Dosunmu leading the pack. Dosunmu is much bigger and taller than Brown was, which gives him a slight advantage. He has the ability to finish and shoot over smaller guards, something Brown didn’t do as well. But he made up for it with speed and tenacity.
I’m not completely sold on this year’s guards being better than ‘05 guards because all three of them went to the NBA. That’s a big-time achievement for not only the players, but for the coaching staff and all the other people who played a role.
If I was forced to choose a team I would probably have to go with this year’s team because Kofi Cockburn is the X-factor. He would be too much for the bigs from back then. Too big, too powerful, too hungry.
It’s hard not to love what this team is doing this year. It would be great to see them make a far run in tournament and hopefully reach the championship game.
Go Illini!
Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.