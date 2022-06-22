Jay Simpson | A big-time loss
Sad to say we lost one of our Purdue brothers this week. Rest in peace, Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan.
You were the epitome of a hard worker.
From the first day I saw your work ethic, I knew from that point forward you would be a pro. You just made it look easy, and that’s because you were always prepared for whatever, a true soldier.
For those of you who didn’t know him, Caleb was super humble. He cared about others and most of all the kid was a winner.
He led the country in rebounding and double-doubles his final season at Purdue, and some people thought he would be the National Player of the Year.
There are a lot of areas in life that Caleb could have improved in, but like the rest of us, he’s human.
We all have lots of things in our lives we can improve on, so I won’t go and speak on anything that isn’t positive and uplifting when it comes to him because if you know, you know.
He spent hours and hours in the gym working on his craft and his body because growing up, he battled with obesity and once weighed over 400 pounds as a kid.
With Caleb being the strong-willed person that he was, he started taking his health serious and worked harder than he ever did to lose all of the weight and get his body fat under 10 percent in just three years.
I’m not sure if you all understand how difficult that is and how mentally tough you have to be to do it, but it’s definitely not for the weak. Weak isn’t even a word that can be associated with Caleb because there was nothing weak about him. I’m keeping all of his family and friends in my prayers because he was such a special soul, and it’s a shame he’s gone so soon.
Please keep your loved ones close and make sure you’re checking on them regularly because you never know what people are going through. Sometimes, all they need is to know someone cares about them.
