This is a message to my loyal column readers.
I apologize for missing as many days as I have recently. Truth is, I have been dealing with a lot, and it started to become a little too overwhelming.
In order to keep myself from going over the edge, I try to give myself mental days to get my mind back on track.
I had to make some changes in my life to give myself more free time to actually do what I’m passionate about and not so much time working for someone else.
I love to write; it’s something like therapy to me. With me being an introverted person, it’s easier for me to express how I’m really feeling and what I’m going through on paper rather than to communicate it verbally.
This isn’t saying that I’m not capable of verbally expressing my feelings and thoughts; I just feel I can go more in depth and get really deep and personal when I write it out.
I’m a person who holds a lot of stuff in, and sometimes it becomes too much to grasp.
I want to get deeper in my writings, and I’ve been wanting to do so for a long time. I just had to get comfortable with my audience.
I believe with the things I’ve been through, I can be a huge help to someone else’s life, and to me that is all it’s about: passing knowledge on to the next.
So once again, I apologize for my absences, and I will do my best to keep the columns coming like I’m scheduled to do so.
I will be talking more about my personal life and a few things I’m dealing with on a day-to-day basis, and it will be like a diary of some sort.
I think you all will enjoy it, and it will give you a chance to know me a little better.
Thank you all for your support.
