Jay Simpson | A funeral and my family
Over the weekend, my family held a funeral for my aunt, who had recently passed.
We had family come from all over the country and had a chance to rekindle old relationships and spend much-needed quality time with one another despite the occasion.
Still, I just can’t seem to wrap my head around the fact that the only time this side of the family sees each other or spends any type of time together is due to a death.
When someone dies, my family will come together like never before. It seems like we are the most close-knit family around.
I wish we had the same energy all the time.
Why do we have to wait until another family member dies for us to unite? If we keep going that route, soon there won’t be many of us.
I know we all have our own lives and schedules can be everywhere along with all of the sickness going around, but somewhere in between, we have to start making time for family.
I love my family to death, but I feel like things just aren’t the same anymore. Everybody just sort of does their own thing.
These issues are common in a lot of families nowadays, not just mine. I’m sure many of you can relate.
There are families that lack structure and discipline — and it shows.
Every family will go through their fair share of problems.
But the strong ones always bounce back because they understand family is everything and nobody wins when the family feuds.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.