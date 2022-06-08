Jay Simpson | A ripple effect of kindness
I’m big on speaking things into existence.
If there is something that I would like to achieve or receive, I always speak on it and tell myself I will achieve it.
The universe has a funny way of paying you back. If you do right by the universe, it will do right by you, all the time.
Some people might not understand where I’m going with this, so basically, whatever you put out is what you’re going to take in. When you put out kindness and positivity into the universe, it will definitely come back to you in abundance. It has a ripple effect.
It doesn’t seem like a hard thing to do, but you’d be surprised at how many people are just naturally negative. It’s not even that they’re doing it on purpose, sometimes it’s just all they know.
It can stem from the kind of upbringing they had or some sort of trauma they experienced. Sad to say, but you will run into negative people with bad energy pretty much all of your life, and there’s not much you can do about it. That’s is why it’s important to spread positivity as much as possible.
It’s easier said than done, and I’m totally aware of that. I’m also aware that people experience things in life that change their whole mindset and way of thinking for better or worse, so I can’t tell anyone how to live.
I can still show love and spread positivity, and hopefully it with eventually rub off. I believe it’s my mission to do so anyway.
Much love!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.