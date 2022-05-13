Jay Simpson | A toast to some special graduates
Congratulations to everyone graduating this weekend.
Whether it’s high school or college, it is a huge accomplishment. I know so many people who never got the opportunity to do either, so be proud of yourselves.
It’s crazy to me that my little cousins whose diapers I used to change are graduating high school and heading to college. This is huge for my family because not many males besides myself and maybe two others have ever attended college.
I had my fair share of ups and downs while in college, so I’m going to share my experiences with my cousins to try to keep them from making the same mistakes.
I’m so proud of them for never being peer pressured despite their living situations and environment. They’ve maintained amazing grades and really showed what it means to be locked in with your craft. They take school seriously, and I’m looking forward to seeing where their education takes them.
The mother of my two sons will also be graduating college this weekend. She will actually be receiving degrees from Parkland College and the University of Illinois.
This is a major stepping stone for her and our children, as she will be the first parent they get to witness walk the stage. All of the hard work and dedication she has been putting toward obtaining her degree has finally paid off, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.
I know firsthand what it took and all of the obstacles she faced. Some would have probably made a normal person quit. She showed great perseverance and has set a wonderful standard for our children.
I wish her the best with life after college as she enters corporate America. I know she will do great at whatever job she chooses.
It’s always a great feeling for me when I see my loved ones do awesome things and reach their goals in life. I want the best for every one of them, and I’ll be in their corner forever.
This will be a lovely weekend, and I’m glad my children get to experience their mother graduating from her dream university.
Congrats to all of the grads!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.