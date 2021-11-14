Jay Simpson | A tough decision — but the right one — to step away from coaching
Recently, I resigned as the Urbana High School’s freshman boys’ basketball coach.
As a father, I felt like this was a sacrifice that needed to be made for the sake of my children.
Knowing I had a baby girl on the way played a major role in the decision, because I knew I wouldn’t be able to be around her as much if I chose to continue coaching.
I also didn’t want to put all of the pressure on her mother, seeing that she’s the one who carried her for an entire pregnancy.
It’s my job as a father to not only provide and protect but to be a helping hand as well.
It was a good thing I resigned when I did, because my daughter was born a month earlier than expected, so she will need a little extra love and care.
Although she was healthy and didn’t have to go to the NICU, she was still very small and fragile.
She is getting bigger and starting to develop more daily, and it feels great to be part of her growth every step of the way.
Not only did the birth of my daughter play a big role in my decision, but my two sons did as well.
They both play sports, and their basketball season runs the same time as high school, so I would miss their practices and games.
I want to be there for them as much as I can early on to ensure they have a solid foundation and support system.
Once they start to get older and don’t need my assistance as much, then I will get back into coaching.
If you know me then you know basketball is my passion, and being around the game is something that I will do forever, whether it’s as a coach, skill developer or just a volunteer.
So me stepping away from the game is not permanent whatsoever, I’m just taking some time away to make sure I fulfill my duties as a father and also to make sure my family is straight.
I will definitely coaching again when the time is right, but now it’s time for me to be a father.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.