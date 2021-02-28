Jay Simpson | A tribute to my best friend
DJ, my boy,
I can’t believe I’m even writing this, but first off, let me start by saying that I love you and I miss you, and it will be that way for life.
From the first day we met, we clicked, and the rest was history. I could tell from the jump that the friendship we had was genuine, and we eventually got so close that we started referring to each other as brothers.
I’ve always admired how you were so full
of life and positive about everything; no matter what it was, you always saw the good in it. You had a way with the people like no other and could make a blind man laugh.
There have been plenty of times where I was having a bad day or even really depressed and I would call you to chop it up and instantly feel better. You kept me sane, bro, always reminding me to think before I acted because you knew how I could get.
I believe strongly that God placed you in my life for a reason, because little did you know you changed my whole perspective.
You were the type of person that would give me your last with no questions asked if I needed it, and you know I would’ve done the same for you. The bond was so strong, blood couldn’t make us any closer.
I can’t stress it enough how much I’ll miss you, but I know you’d want me to stay strong and go even harder. That’s exactly what I’m going to do, even though I can’t get you off of my mind.
All I have left is memories, so I will cherish them forever and keep your spirit alive.
Keep watching over us, and I hope I make you proud.
Rest In Peace, Little Brother. I love you forever and always.
Long Live Donald McKinley, aka “Dfor3.”
For those of you who didn’t get a chance to know DJ, ge was an Urbana kid with a soul of gold who loved to represent his city.
He attended King Elementary, Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School. He was a standout basketball player in high school and loved by everyone.
He impacted lots of lives in a positive way by just being himself. Many people are hurting behind this tragic death.
