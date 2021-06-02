Jay Simpson | A trip to remember — and reconnect
This past weekend was a beautiful one. I got to go to New Orleans for the first time in my life, and I got to see one of my closest friends and former teammate marry the love of his life.
I was able to see a lot of people I haven’t seen in years, which helped rekindle some old relationships. Our college coach, Matt Painter, was in attendance, and we haven’t been able to speak to each other since 2016. It was great to see him and catch up.
Things didn’t work out the way we both wanted them to while he was my coach, but it’s all love, and I have nothing but respect for him. He’s one of the greats.
The food in New Orleans is second to none, and if you’ve never been, I strongly encourage you make that trip. Everything was so fresh and flavorful and left me wanting more and more.
My favorite dish was the crawfish étouffée. I can eat it everyday; it’s that’s good. New Orleans is definitely a place I’ll have to go to again.
Overall, the trip taught me that if the bond is real, then nothing can come between it. It doesn’t matter how long you haven’t seen someone, if the friendship is genuine, you’ll pick up right where you left off.
I appreciate my good friend Rapheal Davis (former Big Ten Player of the Year) for inviting me to spend such a special weekend with him and his family. Everything was beautiful from start to finish.
Sometimes in life, you have to disconnect to reconnect, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with it.
