Jay Simpson | Above all else, character counts
It’s not what’s on the outside that matters.
Beauty comes in all different shapes, colors and sizes.
But most of all, it comes from within.
You can be the most flawless person on the outside, but if your personality doesn’t match, it doesn’t matter. If you can’t display good, genuine character, then you’re just a pretty face with an ugly soul.
We are in a time where a person will talk down to you because you don’t look like what the media has brainwashed our people into thinking you should. You are beautiful just the way you are, and it’s up to you to embrace it.
People with enhancements on the outside usually are truly not happy with themselves internally.
What one person finds beautiful, another may not. If someone disagrees with your beauty or it may not fit the social media standards, who cares? Be happy with who you are at all times.
We have to get back to loving ourselves for who we actually are and not who someone else thinks we should be.
