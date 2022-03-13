Jay Simpson | Adversity has molded me
If I had the opportunity to go back and change the way things played out in my life, I wouldn’t do it.
From growing up low income to witnessing domestic abuse, drug use and living in poverty, I believe it all molded me into who I am today and who I’m striving to be.
Without me going through those struggles and hard times, I wouldn’t have the wisdom I now have, nor would I know what to do in certain situations.
I know I didn’t come up in the ideal setting, but we made it work with the few resources we had.
I used to always wish that I grew up with a silver spoon until I realized that I wouldn’t be me if I did. It wasn’t meant for me to grow up living that kind of lifestyle.
I believe God put me on my path because he knows I can be an inspiration to my people.
I want to show them that you can be professional and still be part of the culture. Having a real job does not make you weak or lame, it actually shows that you want better for yourself.
Fast money is cool, but it comes with too many unnecessary problems. I have friends in all aspects of life, so I know firsthand what they deal with on the daily just to stay ahead.
It’s an uncomfortable lifestyle for most, and you really have to be built for it. Best advice would be to just stay in your lane and do what makes you happy.
A lot of the time when young men make decisions, they do so to impress other people rather than actually doing what’s best for them.
I think it’s a part of growing up because I can remember doing it a few times — maybe not to the highest extent, but I definitely recall making bad decisions trying to look the part when I knew deep down I wasn’t built like that.
Without these life experiences, I wouldn’t be able to relate to what so many of our youth are going through today.
We are all children of the struggle; some of us just found the way out quicker. It’s on us to give back and make sure the ones coming up after us don’t make the same mistakes we did.
As a leader in this community, I know it’s impossible to reach every kid, but as long as we can get through to one or two we’ve done our job.
Much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.