The second annual Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game was very much a success.
Things didn’t go the way we planned for Champaign Central last Saturday night during the game at Central’s new North Gym, but the event itself was nothing short of amazing.
Even though we took a tough loss to our crosstown rivals in Centennial, I really enjoyed competing with and against those guys. A lot of us are still friends, so you know there’s been a lot of bragging going on.
I got the chance to take the court on the same team as my older cousin, Keith Biggers, and compete against our younger cousin, Deon Ward. It was a family affair for us, and we had lots of family members in attendance.
I have to credit Deon for putting on a show; we didn’t have answer for him at all. I had to catch myself a few times because I almost started cheering for him. I’ve been a huge fan of his game since we were little kids.
He’s a big part of the reason I was as good as I was growing up because I had to battle it out with him every day. He’s fearless and one of the most skilled players I’ve witnessed.
I’m so proud of him because if you know his story, then you know how much the game means to him. It was so refreshing to see him playing at a high level again.
Thanks to organizers Sonny Walker and Javae Wright for bringing the city out once again after the debut game took place in 2022 at Coleman Carrodine Gym at Centennial. I’m looking forward to the next one already.
Thanks to everyone who came out and supported, and can’t wait to see you again next year.