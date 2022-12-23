Jay Simpson | An opportunity to help our youth
For those who know me, it’s obvious I’m quite passionate about our youth in the Champaign area community, which is why I choose to work with our youth.
I was once one of them. I’ve been through some of the same trials and tribulations, but I never let it stop me.
Coming from where I come from, I wasn’t supposed to be where I am today, yet perseverance never fails.
Aside from The News-Gazette, I work as a case manager for the Champaign County Housing Authority’s Youthbuild program. We are thriving and starting to gain a lot more attention.
I’ve received numerous emails and calls inquiring about how to get children enrolled in the program, and that’s the purpose for this communication. Here at Youthbuild, we have put into place certain requirements that need to be met in order for a student to be accepted into the program.
Programming for our next cohort will begin Feb. 6. It will consist of 25-30 students. We will begin interviewing potential candidates Jan. 16, and we will interview roughly 15 students per day that week.
After the interviews, our staff will meet as a whole and discuss the students who we believe meet the program’s criteria. At that point, our recruitment and outreach coordinator, Jobie Taylor, will call those students we feel would be a good fit. Taylor will invite only those who have the capacity to successfully pass our mental toughness week.
Mental toughness week will be Jan. 23-Feb. 3. During this time, we will evaluate one’s attendance, commitment, dedication and participation.
Students who do not receive a phone call will be placed on the waiting list for the August cohort. If for some reason your child doesn’t get selected during the first round, they will have a chance to make the next one.
If you all have any questions about the above process, please feel free to reach out to Taylor via email at jobiet@hacc.net or text at 217-974-1327.
