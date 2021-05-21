Jay Simpson | As a community, we can pull through this
Our town needs a hug. We are going through some rough times as a community, and I pray that we can get it together.
I know some people who have lived here in Champaign their whole lives and cannot recall ever seeing the town this intense. Don’t get me wrong, murders and shootings happen everywhere and have been happening for years, but it hits a little different when it’s your hometown. To some, it seems as if it’s becoming a never-ending cycle.
I can’t speak for all, but I still have faith in this town. I truly believe that one day, we will overcome all of the madness and eventually get back to being a tight-knit community.
I will continue to do my part as a community leader and role model to some children. I want to use my platform to be able to help as much as possible.
Although Champaign may not be the place where I reside forever, it will always be home to me. This place raised me and made me into the man I am today. Tough times don’t last; tough people do. Let’s keep our heads up and not give up on the town.
It’s OK to show love; in fact, if we showed more love, I’m positive we wouldn’t have near as many problems as we do.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.