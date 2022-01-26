Jay Simpson | As fathers, we need to beat the odds
I have friends from all walks of life. Some are college graduates, others are dropouts, some are felons and others are a little on the rough side due to the cards they were dealt in life.
The one thing we all have in common is that we are striving to be the best fathers we can be. People can say a lot of things about the people that are close to me, but they can’t say we don’t take care of our responsibilities.
If growing up without a father isn’t all the motivation you need to become a great one, then you have some re-evaluating to do.
I get it, mistakes are going to happen, it’s a part of life. But as Black men, we have to try to limit the number of mistakes we make because we are already under a microscope from birth. We are expected by many to be a menace to society, and it’s up to us to change that narrative. It’s going to start by us fathers being active in our children’s lives.
Sacrifices are going to have to be made for the better. Being a dropout or felon doesn’t define us. We have all embraced the change and realize that it is on us to make sure our children don’t make the same mistakes.
Society has made it seem normal for children of color to grow up with absent fathers. My friends and I are going to beat the odds. Whatever we did in the past is going to stay there.
Fathers don’t get enough credit, and I hope we can change that. Mothers deserve all of the love they get, but don’t forget about us fathers. We work hard to provide and set examples.
It is already hard enough to be a Black man in today’s world, but to raise another one makes it even more scary to think about, especially when you know you will be blamed for what goes wrong.
If you know a father and you see him working his hardest, please let him know you recognize it and appreciate it. Words of encouragement work and help people push through hard times — especially when they feel like the world is against them.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.