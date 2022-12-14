Jay Simpson | As men, it's important to take time for ourselves
Us men have to do better jobs at taking care of ourselves.
Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.
Very often do we get so caught up in the everyday struggles of being a man, such as being a protector, provider, father, counselor and everything else that comes with it, and we don’t give ourselves time to breathe.
I’ve never been one to complain, but it gets tough. Society looks at men and expects us to be able to get through any obstacles thrown at us just because we are men, and although we can get through just about anything, that doesn’t take away from the fact that we are human.
I know it may seem like we are supermen and can handle anything thrown our way, but we need a break, too.
If we can’t take time to take care of our minds, bodies and souls, then we can’t be the best versions of ourselves for the ones who depend on us.
I want to be the best example possible for my children and the next generations to come, but I also want them to know that sometimes things can get overwhelming, and mental breaks are needed.
When I was growing up, nobody ever talked to me about mental health and all the ways it can affect a man, I had to learn from personal experiences.
I’d like to be the one who speaks to my kids and any child I work with about it at an early age so they know it’s fine to express how they are feeling, and they don’t have to hold it in because it’s the manly thing to do.
It’s OK to vent. In fact, it’s the healthy thing to do. When I vent and get things off my chest, I feel so relieved and like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.
I encourage everyone, especially men, to find an outlet, someone to express yourself to, and it will make a huge difference.
Much love!
Former Purdue basketball player and Champaign Central graduate Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.