Jay Simpson | As men, it's OK to open up about our emotions
Thanksgiving this year was a little different.
Although I enjoyed the time spent with my family and friends, something just felt a little off.
I’m not sure what it was, but the whole day just had a weird vibe to it.
I tried to shake it off and ignore it, but as the day went on, I couldn’t help but to keep noticing the feeling.
It was just one of those days for me.
Everyone has them, some may be a little different than others, but we can all relate.
I wish I could go back and change a few things.
I would for sure make my family closer and amend some old relationships that were broken due to my actions.
I would want to get back on the same page with everyone I ever fell out with and express to them that it’s all love from me.
I think the way I felt yesterday was due to me having a lot on my chest and not knowing the proper way to get it off.
After sleeping on it, I’m refreshed, and I feel like my normal self again.
I was emotional yesterday and not necessarily sad, my emotions were just everywhere like a roller coaster, and I couldn’t pinpoint the cause, so I did some self reflecting.
I have not been the best individual I can be, but I’m a trying individual.
I mean well, and I have pure intentions, sometimes my delivery is bad, and I’m improving in that area daily.
It’s easy for me to fix certain areas within my life when I am open and honest about it.
As men, it’s OK to go through things and be open about our emotions.
Sometimes society makes it as if men can’t show any type of emotion or we are looked at as weak.
When we hold things in and don’t talk about our problems, it only makes the situation worse in the long run.
It’s important we find someone we trust enough to vent to and be comfortable talking about our problems without having to worry about being judged.
Something that simple makes all the difference.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.