As a Champaign Central High School alum, I think the renovations that were made are amazing.

It’s a great feeling to go back to visit and see the many changes to the building.

It looks totally different to the point where it was hard to recognize some areas.

I’m happy the students get to enjoy the perks of having a practically brand-new building, and I hope it will make them want to come to school.

I think the change of environment can be just the motivation some students need to follow through and finish high school.

For me, coming into a brand-new building with brand-new accessories would be all I need to show up every day.

It’s something about a fresh start.

I would like to send positive vibes to every high school student in the area.

I know firsthand how difficult it is to stay focused nowadays and how many people have written you off.

Don’t pay attention to anything they say, because they don’t know what you’ve been through.

I will continue to be a voice for the people who have no voice.

Everybody won’t agree with me, and that’s fine, I’m completely OK with that, but I won’t allow anyone to label a kid who looks like me as a troublesome child without trying to help them at all.

Like I’ve said, it takes a village to raise a child, and I would like to thank Unit 4 for making the necessary changes to get kids back in the building.

I think it will work miracles and improve attendance by a long shot.

Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.

