Central’s new Decker Theatre seats 750 in its maroon, retractable chairs. Now the prime location for school plays, musical performances and perhaps staff meetings, Decker features an expanded backstage area, a recessed, drop-down screen, acoustic paneling and an “impressive, significantly upgraded” audiovisual system, Stegmaier said.
Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects Elizabeth Stegmaier, right, leads Stacey Hill, Chief Communications Officer, Unit 4, and Garret Hill, Communications Director, through the new drama room during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Budding student performers can get a great look at their makeup and movements; mirrors with lightbulbs above them line the room.
Elizabeth Stegmaier, left, turns on the lights as she leads Stacey Hill, Chief Communications Officer, Unit 4, and Garret Hill, Communications Director, through the new drama room during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Central’s spacious servery connects to the kitchen, and contains movable islands and buffet-style counters for students to grab their eats. It’s a far cry from the smaller, basement kitchen of the previous building: “This is massive in comparison,” Stegmaier said.
Central High School science teachers Aaron Hong, left, and Dan Reid chat during a break from moving things around in one of the science classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Central’s renovated building contains 12 science classrooms — four apiece for physics, biology and chemistry — often connected by “prep” rooms for students to wash off and don their goggles if need be.
Central art teacher Enrika Stulpinaite Maldonado organizes supplies in one of the building’s three art classrooms, a week before classes begin. Art class has been on the move during the rebuild; for the last two years, art found a temporary home in what will eventually be Central’s dance room.
Tubes of a dust extraction system hang overhead in Central’s woodworking classroom. The woodworking room isn’t far from the Decker Theatre; students can build set pieces and carry them a quick walk backstage.
One of Central High School’s spacious faculty planning spaces. Several are spread throughout the building; the desks and storage cabinets are separated by department. Each space contains a kitchenette.
Elizabeth Stegmaier walks through the hallway next to Central High School’s new Combes Gymnasium in a tour of the updated facility. The old and new blend together after Central’s $104.5 million additions and renovations.
Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects Elizabeth Stegmaier opens up one of the cabinets in Central High School’s high-density music storage area. It was just built this summer, but a few cabinets are already filled to the brim with alphabetized boxes of sheet music for Central’s music groups.
The old smokestack, no longer in use, stands tall among new HVAC equipment on the roof overlooked by a window on the second floor during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Central’s new Decker Theatre seats 750 in its maroon, retractable chairs. Now the prime location for school plays, musical performances and perhaps staff meetings, Decker features an expanded backstage area, a recessed, drop-down screen, acoustic paneling and an “impressive, significantly upgraded” audiovisual system, Stegmaier said.
Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects Elizabeth Stegmaier, right, leads Stacey Hill, Chief Communications Officer, Unit 4, and Garret Hill, Communications Director, through the new drama room during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Budding student performers can get a great look at their makeup and movements; mirrors with lightbulbs above them line the room.
Elizabeth Stegmaier, left, turns on the lights as she leads Stacey Hill, Chief Communications Officer, Unit 4, and Garret Hill, Communications Director, through the new drama room during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Central’s spacious servery connects to the kitchen, and contains movable islands and buffet-style counters for students to grab their eats. It’s a far cry from the smaller, basement kitchen of the previous building: “This is massive in comparison,” Stegmaier said.
Central High School science teachers Aaron Hong, left, and Dan Reid chat during a break from moving things around in one of the science classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Central’s renovated building contains 12 science classrooms — four apiece for physics, biology and chemistry — often connected by “prep” rooms for students to wash off and don their goggles if need be.
Central art teacher Enrika Stulpinaite Maldonado organizes supplies in one of the building’s three art classrooms, a week before classes begin. Art class has been on the move during the rebuild; for the last two years, art found a temporary home in what will eventually be Central’s dance room.
Tubes of a dust extraction system hang overhead in Central’s woodworking classroom. The woodworking room isn’t far from the Decker Theatre; students can build set pieces and carry them a quick walk backstage.
One of Central High School’s spacious faculty planning spaces. Several are spread throughout the building; the desks and storage cabinets are separated by department. Each space contains a kitchenette.
Elizabeth Stegmaier walks through the hallway next to Central High School’s new Combes Gymnasium in a tour of the updated facility. The old and new blend together after Central’s $104.5 million additions and renovations.
Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects Elizabeth Stegmaier opens up one of the cabinets in Central High School’s high-density music storage area. It was just built this summer, but a few cabinets are already filled to the brim with alphabetized boxes of sheet music for Central’s music groups.
The old smokestack, no longer in use, stands tall among new HVAC equipment on the roof overlooked by a window on the second floor during a tour of the new addition at Central High School in Champaign on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.