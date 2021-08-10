My favorite Illini is now a hometown hero.
Ayo Dosunmu is with the Chicago Bulls, and I couldn’t be more happy for him.
Before the draft, there was no doubt in my mind that he would be a first-round draft pick. With him having the season that he did and putting up big-time numbers, I was surprised to see him slip.
But, like he mentioned in his post-draft interview, it was destined.
Dosunmu was destined to be a Chicago Bull. He believes everything happened just the way God wanted it to, and I agree 100 percent. The impact that he will have on the youth in the Chicago area will be huge and right on time. The Bulls organization hasn’t drafted a hometown kid since Derrick Rose, and we all know the impact he has on Chicago to this day.
He will get a chance to come in and learn from some really good veteran guys and be a part of the Bulls’ new look. I think they will be a playoff team for sure this year.
I’m excited to watch him as he starts his new journey as an NBA player, which began in earnest Monday during his first game with the Bulls in the NBA Summer League. Dosunmu started against the Pelicans, finishing with six points and six rebounds in 26 minutes during the Bulls’ 94-77 loss.
Either way, my children and I are the newest Bulls fans, and we will all have Dosunmu jerseys once the season starts.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.