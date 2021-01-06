I’m going into the
New Year with an open and clear mind. I have to remind myself to never get too high or low and to always keep a level head.
This is revenge season for me. I’m making up for a lot of time lost, so I need to be precise with every move I make.
I pray this year brings everybody a newfound focus and the ability to put our mind’s work ethic in over drive to really achieve what we want.
This year, let’s do less talking and more working. Let the work speak for itself.
You don’t have to say anything when you mind your own business and do what you’re supposed to do; your glow will tell it all.
I really appreciate all the support you all have given me thus far. I came into this whole columnist thing head first and I’ve felt nothing but love and support from the community since I started.
I’m getting better as I go, and this year will be big for me. I will continue to strive to become the best columnist I can be and pray it takes me to levels I can only dream of.
I’m motivated more than ever and I hope you all are too. Let’s prove to ourselves that we can take it to another level and succeed.
Once again, I appreciate you all for following me and taking your time to read Jay’s Take.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.