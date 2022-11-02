Jay Simpson | Be smart, don't act off of emotions
I do not condone the brawl that took place between Michigan and Michigan State, but I can’t say I’m surprised by it. These two schools have a very long and deep rivalry tradition that goes back years and years, so I can understand clearly why they don’t like each other.
I don’t really know too much of what took place, but I did see some parts of a video clip where multiple Michigan State players were beating and stomping on one Michigan player, which is totally uncalled for, especially on the stage they are on.
I understand how rivalries work, because I was a part of one of the biggest ones in college sports, but it never got to the point of physical confrontation with us. We may have had our fair choice of words, but we had enough respect and common sense not to put our careers and universities at risk over unnecessary beef.
I wouldn’t want to embarrass my family either, and I believe all of the guys involved for Michigan State did just that.
This should be a lesson to the youth of what not to do when in that position. Those guys are on a national platform and play as role models to thousands of young kids whether they realize it or not, so the way they handled themselves was out of order.
I don’t wish any bad on the players involved, but I do want them to accept the consequences and make sure it never happens again.
People make mistakes, I get it, but sometimes things get taken too far, and this was one of those instances.
Athletes with a platform like theirs should be more aware of their actions, because someone is always watching, and in one split second, things can go left. They have to be smart and stop acting off of emotions.
Much love.
