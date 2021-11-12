Jay Simpson | Be the bigger person and own up to your mistakes
One of the most important signs of being a mature individual is being able to admit when you’re wrong. You’d be surprised at how many people can’t do that even though it seems so simple of a task.
As an adult, I am now able to admit when I’m wrong and feel good doing so. I can’t lie, it used to be a pride thing for me, and I think a lot of teenage boys and young men have that issue.
Admitting you’re wrong at that age may be embarrassing and make you seem less of the man you think you are, but you really aren’t. I’ve been there and done that.
It wasn’t until I had a few reality checks for me to realize that not owning up to my mistakes and not admitting when I am wrong could cost me a lot more than just hurt pride. Being that kind of person could potentially ruin relationships with loved ones and maybe even future business endeavors.
Nobody wants to work with or be involved with people with negative energy, and that’s exactly what you give off when you feel like you are always right and can do no wrong.
Real adults will let it be known that they are wrong, no matter if it’s with a coworker or their child. It doesn’t hurt to say, ‘Hey, I apologize, I was wrong.’ You will earn a lot more respect that way, I’m sure, and you will feel good about yourself.
Ever since I started owning up to my wrongs, it doesn’t feel right not to. Ease up on the pride a little bit. It will take you a long way.
