The Simone Biles situation is definitely a tough one. As a former athlete myself, I can only imagine what she’s going through.
She is the absolute best at what she does and it’s not even close. She shouldn’t be penalized for her hard work and God-given abilities. I don’t think that’s fair at all.
Say you were so good at basketball that every three-pointer you made only counted as two points and every layup was one point just so you wouldn’t win by too large of a margin and make everyone else look bad.
This is what it seems the Olympics is doing to Simone. They are taking away from her greatness to make sure she doesn’t absolutely destroy the competition like we all know she would. Check her resume.
Just because she is a lot more advanced than her opponents doesn’t mean she should be judged or scored any different than normal. It has nothing to do with Simone that her competition isn’t on her talent level.
Simone withdrew from the Olympics team and all-around competitions because she wanted to get her mental health together, and I can totally understand where she is coming from.
With me going through mental health problems of my own, I can relate to other athletes when they experience them.
Simone has every right to feel the way she does. They are not giving her a fair shot and trying to make her wins worth less than what they really are.
I stand with Simone during this time and I hope and pray she can get herself together and try to come up with a solution so that she can be given the credit and respect she deserves. She is the best and she should not be faulted for that by any means.
I don’t think anyone should be upset with Simone and we should all be supporting her for bringing this issue to the forefront.
She deserves to have her talents on full display without having her accomplishments watered down.
