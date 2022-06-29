Jay Simpson | Black love is best exemplified in strong families
I would like to see more families in my community.
What I mean by that is, it’s pretty normal for my people to grow up in single-parent households, so a lot of the time we don’t even pay any attention to how it affects us.
I believe children deserve the luxury of having both parents present in the same house. Seeing your parents love each other, watching your father lead the family and your mother caring for and nurturing the children is healthy for the eye and something that not too many people who look like me get to experience.
There are some beautiful, strong Black families around here that are great examples of Black love, but they are very limited, and that’s what I would love to see change.
I believe once we start valuing what family truly is again, then we as a whole will get on the right track.
Growing up, it seemed like there were a lot more Black families than there are now and people really did it by the book.
They went to church on Sundays, fathers were present as the head of the household, the mother took care of the home and so on.
I’m not sure what happened over the years, but somewhere down the line, things changed.
My goal is to be the man who is the head of a beautiful family so we can be an example of what love is. It’s not always perfect, but it’s worth it.
Sometimes we are afraid of commitment because we think there may be something or someone out there better, and that is not always the case. I’ve seen people miss out on what could have been something beautiful by not wanting to settle.
I’m not encouraging anyone to settle, but if your partner treats you right and has all of the qualities to be a husband or wife, then there shouldn’t be anything else to look for.
I’m not married, but that is definitely a goal of mine. I want my sons to see how a man is supposed to lead and provide for their family, and I want my baby girl to see how a man should treat a woman.
Black love is beautiful, and I love when it’s on display.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.