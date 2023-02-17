Stay in your children’s business. Be mindful of who they’re around.
When I see parents who are too much of a friend to their kids, it gives off the wrong impression.
I know with my kids, when they are old enough to go and hang out with friends, I am going to want to meet the parents and the friends before I allow my children to do anything. This isn’t me being an overprotective father; it’s me getting to know the people my children will be spending time with.
If the first impression goes bad, and I don’t feel too comfortable, then I will not allow my kids to hang out with them. Nowadays, kids are easily influenced in so many other ways than we were because of social media and everything that comes with that.
I’ll always ask a lot of questions. I like to know things in detail so there will be nothing to question after.
I take pride in building a close bond with my children. I’ve created an environment where they feel comfortable talking to me about anything, and I pray the bond will only get tighter as they grow up. It’s important to develop it early so that when they do get older, it will be second nature rather than feeling brand new.
I’m no parenting expert, but I have learned a thing or two from my own experiences with my parents and from being on the other side and now having children of my own.
I didn’t have a tight bond with my father, and, as I got older, the bond with my mother faded away a bit. I don’t want that for my children.
By no means am I trying to discredit my parents, I’m just putting things in perspective so you can see where I’m coming from. As parents, we not only learn from our mistakes, but we can learn from others, too.