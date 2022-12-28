Jay Simpson | Break comes at just the right time for Illini
Every good team has rough patches throughout the season.
I’m positive the Illini will get back on track and turn things around. It’s basketball — it’s how it goes. Teams are going to go through slumps.
Adversity is something you can’t run from at that level. What I like about this team is that I’m convinced everyone gets along; I just wish they had more grit and toughness. The talent is there.
As they prepare to return to conference play, I’m anxious to see the adjustments made by coach Brad Underwood and staff.
I’d like to see freshman Sencire Harris get more minutes because that kid is a game-changer. He may not be the most offensively skilled player yet but he is one of the best defenders around. He puts fear in the opposing guards when he’s defending them, and it’s clear to see that they struggle running their offense on him.
I haven’t seen a better defender at such a young age in the Big Ten since Victor Oladipo arrived at Indiana. With his size, athleticism and ferociousness on defense, I can see him getting paid some big bucks in the future.
I haven’t lost faith in the hometown team just yet because I know firsthand how hard it is to win at that level. They have all of the pieces to be a great team but it’s up to them to make it work.
I feel like the break is what they needed and they will be back to playing winning basketball in time for the new year.
Former Purdue basketball player and Champaign Central graduate Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.