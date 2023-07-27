On Monday morning during a workout with the Southern California men’s basketball team, Bronny James reportedly collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest.
The son of the NBA icon LeBron James was in the intensive care unit, but the family said Tuesday he is in stable condition.
Now if anyone knows me and are familiar with my story, then you know how close this hits home. Anything that involves the heart is sensitive to me because my basketball career unfortunately ended the same way when I was playing at Purdue.
Just being aware of what’s going on and knowing you’re in cardiac arrest but not able to do anything to help yourself in that moment is the scariest feeling in the world. It’s like you literally see your life flash before your eyes.
It’s a blessing that the USC medical staff was able to react right away and get James rushed to the hospital, where ultimately his life was saved. If they were just a few seconds late getting him the proper help, then things could be the other way around right now, and I’d be saying rest in peace to him instead of get well soon.
The younger James is so well known and starting to come into his own after finally making a name for himself. He’s showing the world he belongs and that he’s not just LeBron’s son. I pray he has a speedy recovery and can get healthy, so he can be back to playing the game he loves.
Shoutout to the medical staff at USC for responding so quickly and ultimately saving his life. This is nothing but a reminder that we all need to keep ourselves up to date on doctor visits and everything in that nature to assure we are living a healthy life.
Prayers out to the James family for a speedy recovery for Bronny.
Can’t wait to watch him ball out this year!