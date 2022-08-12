Jay Simpson | Celebration another positive sign
This week, we celebrated the life of our beloved friend and brother, Bailey Dee, who was fatally shot in 2021 in Atlanta.
Wednesday was his birthday, and, in remembrance of him, we had what we referred to as BDEE Day to honor him and his family.
BDEE Day was a fantastic turnout, and there were people from all over central Illinois who came and participated.
The event was put on by a group of female friends of Bailey, and they did a wonderful job at setting up and preparing food for everyone, along with snacks and unlimited water and Gatorade.
Missouri State point guard Kendall Moore made an appearance and put on a show for the huge crowd of people there supporting the event.
This was good for the community as well, because it was another time where everyone came together to celebrate, and there were no issues at all, even though people from every side of town were there.
It shows a lot of growth in our community when we can put aside the nonsense and all show love at a time of need.
I’m happy with the direction we are going.
Every year, for Bailey’s birthday, there will be a BDEE Day celebration, and we will hoop and hang out until we can’t anymore.
He was great dude with nothing but good vibes who loved to hoop.
He will be missed forever, and we will make sure his name lives on.
Long live Bailey Dee.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.