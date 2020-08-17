jay simpson

As you all may know, I love my town to the fullest.
Champaign made me into the man I am today. I have learned many lessons here, both good and bad. Most of all, I learned survival. Some of the things I learned from the struggle will stick with me forever.
The struggle gave me grit and made me live with a huge chip on my shoulder.
I’ve seen people before me not get a fair chance or get literally within arm’s reach of their dreams and goals and then boom, they slip up and make one bad decision that sends them back to Champaign. I never wanted that to be me.
The “Champaign Curse” is what my peers call it.
So many athletes from here have experienced it. Some were just as good as or even better than the ones who were considered to be the best but never got the same opportunities.
The amount of talent we breed here is unreal, but we never get to put it on full display because everyone’s circumstances aren’t the same. Sometimes the most talented kid is living under the roughest circumstances at home. They are forced to grow up quick because they’re the oldest child and have to help their single mom tend to the other children.
Responsibility is taught at a very young age in my community, and family comes first.
One person that stands out to me on this topic is Chainze Tucker. He’s one of the best basketball players this town has seen, but he went down the wrong path. Growing up watching him play on the blacktop, I was always amazed. He was the closest thing to Allen Iverson I had ever seen, and there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to make it. Unfortunately, like many others, he made some poor life choices that forced him to go a different direction.
Sometimes I wonder what the problem could be. I always ask myself, why do we keep coming up so short of success? Is it the mindset? Peer pressure? Family issues?
Whatever it is, I hope we as a town can figure it out. We are too talented as a whole to be selling ourselves so short. If you see someone who has the potential to be great but is going down the wrong path, try to stop them and steer them the right way. Let them know you care about them as a person and not just for their abilities.
Let’s change the narrative and break this curse.
