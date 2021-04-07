Sometimes a fresh start may be just what you need in life.
Living life the same way for years and years can get overwhelming and cause you to lose focus. This leads to people being content in their environment, or even worse it can take you over the edge and make you an angry individual.
I’m not saying to run away from your problems, but it is OK to outgrow what you’re familiar with. A lot of us have all of these dreams and aspirations, but we are afraid to be uncomfortable.
We know it will consist of a lot of growth and with that comes removing yourself from your current environment and facing your fears, which aren’t really fears because it’s what you’ve dreamt of your life — it’s just not your comfort zone so it can feel a little scary at times because it’s all brand new.
A fresh start can change your life and give you a whole new perspective on the way you live it. You start to appreciate all of the little things you never did before and it’s a beautiful feeling.
If you go into the change with the right intentions and with an open mind, starting over could be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.
Don’t be afraid of change, embrace it.
